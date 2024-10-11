Stephen Crossley (green top) - contributed pic

Entrepreneur, runner and film-maker Stephen Crossley is looking for screening opportunities for a new film urging a different approach to cancer.

Called Science with Soul – Only Hope, it was made in and around The Witterings and Chichester, beginning with the tale of how a seaside community came together initially to help save the life of a little girl dying from a brain tumour, with Stephen motivated by the fact that cancer had had such a huge impact on his own family.

The idea was to use real-life cancer patients in the telling, but sadly, many died during the making. Then, just before Christmas 2020, Stephen’s own wife Sarah was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer. Getting the film made became even more urgent. Sarah passed away on November 13 2021, aged 54, and the purpose of the film changed again.

“After many died while shooting the film, we realised most had been late or misdiagnosed and so the mission changed incredibly and could now start a revolution in health care.

“Many research professors and scientists became involved as did an AI expert from the USA, a well-known broadcaster and futurist and real-life local GPs who appear in the film and documentary. The aim now, is at the click of an AI button your doctor will be empowered to cross-reference your complete medical history with all of the world’s latest medical research data so all disease can be diagnosed early and lives can be saved or extended.

The film Science With Soul – Only Hope features the original fictional film made by the community.

“We started making the film to raise money for a little child that had a brain tumour and what I was really attracted by was the fact that the child's family were fighting to do whatever they could so that they could get her to the US. I wrote the screenplay and the idea was to have real cancer patients playing the characters but as we were planning the shoot, two guys said they were out of time and that they shouldn't be here. One of the guys was going to play a principal character but sadly he died and then so did the other. The idea was snowballing but people were dying. But people kept coming forward and then Covid came along. The little girl's family managed to raise the money but sadly she died a few weeks into Covid and didn't get to the USA. And then that December my own wife was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.”

She lived on for another 11 months and, as Stephen says, was smashing her cancer at one point.

“And so the film became repurposed. The mission was promote how when people can be given nothing else they should be given the opportunity to use repurposed drugs, as Sarah was.

"Sarah was saying ‘Go ahead and shoot the film! and I believed that I could save my wife. I wanted to use the film as a vehicle to promote how terminally ill patients should be given repurposed drugs outside of trials in special circumstances because there is nothing to lose. That was the film that it was going to be but sadly Sarah died. She was not allowed into the USA to get the crucial second part of the treatment.”