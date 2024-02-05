Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On February 11, an indoor market offering customers a variety of products made from hand as well as local business will be at St John’s Parish Hall in the town.

The stalls will offer a number of different things for customers including jewellery, art and photography, fashion as well as antiques.

In a statement, a spokesperson for POP-UPS said: “We are thrilled to announce our upcoming event, a bustling indoor market hosting local sellers with a wide range of products from hand made goods, bric a brac, antiques, art, local businesses and much more.

“This event has generated considerable excitement, with stalls nearly sold out and a lot of enthusiasm from local sellers and community members alike. Anticipating hundreds of attendees, it promises to be a vibrant and engaging gathering.

“Currently, we have over 40 local sellers, businesses, community groups, and schools involved, providing a platform for the local community to connect.

“We have big plans for the rest of 2024 as we become a regular staple in the community; we already have secured another even larger venue in Eastbourne for our following event.”

The event will begin at 10am and finish at 4pm with entry to the Pop-Up Marketplace is priced at £1 if purchased online in advance, or £2 on the day. Admission is free for attendees under the age of 15.