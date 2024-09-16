New musical director for The Sandgate Choir

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Christopher Larley is the new musical director with The Sandgate Choir, a four-part choir with a current membership of around 50 singers.

Chris, who is based in Chichester, has substantial experience as a singer and conductor.

He was musical director of the Bognor Regis Choir, followed by the Chichester Chorale. He also founded and directed the Chantry Quire for 16 years, before handing over the baton to Peter Allwood.

Ironically, Peter Allwood, the conductor of Chantry Quire, which Chris and his wife Victoria set up to encourage young singers to perform new music, and which celebrates its 25th anniversary next year with a gala concert in Boxgrove Priory, is a former director of The Sandgate Choir. The Sandgate Choir perform three concerts a year at Christmas, Easter and in the summer.

Christopher Larley (contributed pic)

Chris said: “We are based in Storrington, meeting on Monday evenings between 7.30pm and 9.30pm during school term time, at Sullington Parish Hall, RH20 3PP.

"No auditions are required, just a love for singing together with friends.”

2023 and 2024 have both been memorable years for the choir, celebrating its 40th anniversary and changing the name from The Sandgate Singers to The Sandgate Choir.

Chris said: “West Sussex has a wonderful choral heritage, but many choirs have sadly folded over the years in the locality, often due to declining memberships and the consequences of Covid.”

Chris is eager to encourage and champion choral music. He was a chorister from a young age, and it has brought him life-long friendships. It has also enabled him to visit wonderful places over the years, singing in beautiful buildings, and performing with fantastic musicians, he says. Chris also works as a visiting music teacher, teaching singing and percussion in local schools.

Since 2004 he has been director of music at St Paul's Church in Chichester, after spending a very happy eight years singing in Chichester Cathedral Choir. The choir at St Paul’s is large and friendly, and also has a substantial Junior Choir. The Sandgate Choir has now had three conductors who previously sang in Chichester Cathedral Choir.

Chris believes in singing being accessible to everyone, regardless of age or background, and is looking forward to working with the choir and performing great music together.

“The breadth and depth of choral music means that it spans hundreds of years, from intimate unaccompanied pieces to large scale works with orchestra.”

On September 23 the choir is hosting an open rehearsal to encourage people to come and join in, to give singing a try and see if they enjoy the experience.

"More details are available from John Fisher, our choir’s chairman on [email protected].”

Also visit the choir’s website on www.sandgatesingers.com for further details.

“Our next concert is on Sunday, December 8 at the Priory Church, Storrington, and the programme comprises selected movements from Vivaldi's Gloria; Morten Lauridsen's O Magnum Mysterium; extracts from Handel's Messiah; and Christmas carols with audience participation.

"Exciting concerts for next year include John Rutter's Requiem and Karl Jenkins' The Armed Man Choral Suite in March, and a Midsummer Gala concert in July.”