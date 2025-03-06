A ‘thrilling zipline experience’ is coming to Littlehampton next month.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A first for the town, and located at Caffyns Field, the attraction will be running throughout the whole Easter school holidays from April 5 to April 21, operating from 12pm to 6pm daily.

"Adventure seekers will be delighted to hear that a new outdoor attraction is coming to Littlehampton this Easter – a thrilling zipline experience,” an Arun District Council spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Skyfall will feature dual ziplines running in parallel along a 60-metre stretch and offers great views, high-speed excitement and a safe family-friendly activity for ages of four and above.

A ‘thrilling zipline experience’ is coming to Littlehampton next month. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

"Brought to you by the events team at Arun District Council, single rides will cost from £5, with great multi-ride and family/group deals, and the attraction will be sponsored by Freedom Leisure, plus some of our other fantastic local businesses.”

The award-winning attraction is operated by Skyfall Mobile Zipwire Hire and rides can reach up to 21 mph, the council said.

"All staff operating the state-of-the-art equipment are fully safety trained,” a spokesperson added.

"Are you prepared to dare? Come and join in the fun!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carol Birch, who chairs the housing and wellbeing committee, said Arun District Council is ‘delighted to bring this exciting new attraction to Littlehampton’.

She added: “We want to provide an unforgettable experience, while ensuring the highest standards of safety and fun for everyone.”