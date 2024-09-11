New Tai Chi sessions open at Guild Care’s ‘Creating Connections’

New weekly Tai Chi sessions for Worthing residents over 65 have been introduced by Guild Care as part of their Creating Connections service. The free Tai Chi lessons will take place on Friday afternoons at Methold House in Worthing, where Guild Care hosts a range of community sessions throughout the week.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Creating Connections is a series of activities where people can get together for some company and fun,” said Megan Cohen, Senior Coordinator at Creating Connections. “Our aim is to reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation which can have a significant impact on older people’s health and wellbeing. We’re always looking at new ideas for activities to engage as many older people as possible, helping them to connect with others and a time to enjoy themselves.”

The latest activity of Tai Chi will be led by qualified teacher, Stephen Luff, on Fridays from 2pm to 3pm. Stephen has previously worked with Guild Care, helping with their friendship club before the pandemic, and is delighted to return to the charity. He brings more than 25 years of experience as a Tai Chi teacher. He also has a DVD on Amazon for beginners in Tai Chi and has passed on his experience to some 11,000 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tai Chi is a gentle, mind-body exercise that combines slow movements that flow together and deep breathing. Once a martial art, Tai Chi has been shown to have a positive impact on tone, flexibility and balance. It has even been said to improve heart health and even brain function.

New Tai Chi sessions in Worthing offer a wide range of benefits for wellbeing, balance and strength

The new Tai Chi classes will be inclusive and can be done seated or standing. They will be tailored for beginners to learn the movements so they can build on their skills in the weeks ahead.

Stephen Luff explained some of the advantages of Tai Chi: “Probably the top benefit is that Tai Chi makes you feel more relaxed and helps clear the over-thinking mind. This alone is very beneficial to feeling relaxed. The next key benefit is that the movements help improve balance and coordination. This benefit changes our concept of ourselves and thereby improves wellbeing.

“The most obvious difference between most known exercises and Tai Chi is it's done slowly,” he continued. “It improves strength and balance, and contributes to moving into a more relaxed mood. Above all Tai Chi is very enjoyable and manageable which encourages continual practice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creating Connections sessions include Arts & Crafts, Chair Yoga, Singing for Fun, Table Tennis, Bingo, Gardening, and Quiz Club. To join the latest Creating Connections sessions, including the new Tai Chi classes, contact Guild Care’s friendly team on 01903 528635 or email [email protected].

More information is also available at Creating Connections | Guild Care.