The new twice-weekly Community Cuppa in Angmering has been well received, as it brings people together in warm and welcoming surroundings.

There are two venues, operating on separate days, with free hot drinks, soup, cake and biscuits at each, as well as a range of board games, puzzles and newspapers.

The Community Cuppa launched at Angmering Community Centre, in Foxwood Avenue, on Tuesday, November 29, from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Two days later, the second Community Cuppa was held at Angmering Grange Care Home, in Roundstone Lane, on Thursday, December 1, from 10am to 12pm.

These are now regularly weekly events, on Tuesday from 1.30pm to 3.30pm and Thursday from 10am to 12pm.

Angmering Parish Council said: "We teamed up with the Angmering Community Centre to provide the session held every Tuesday. Angmering Grange Care Home also offered to hold a session on a Thursday and both have been very well received.

"We would like to invite Angmering residents to join our Community Cuppa events. Come along on your own or with friends. Come along and make new friends, meet old friends and enjoy the company of others in warm and welcoming surroundings."