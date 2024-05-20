New venues and new challenges for BROS Musical Productions on the road

With their Regis Centre home still out of action, BROS Musical Productions continue to ring the changes as they take their latest production Footloose The Musical to Chichester’s Westbourne House School.

“This one is a special one for us because we have lost our home at the Regis Centre for a while,” Tony says. “But we wanted to keep going. We are very resilient and instead of stopping for a couple of years and then moving back into a brand-new theatre, we decided that we would in a way go on tour. We did Stepping Out in Felpham Village Hall and now we're doing this one at Westbourne House School. We are wanting to keep our brand of BROS going. We have a very large and diverse company who want to keep making shows as a hobby and we want to keep the local theatre at the heart of what we do so to step away for a couple of years from our community would just have been so wrong, we thought. We want to return to the Regis Centre in one or two years’ time but in the meantime we want take BROS on tour in effect and maybe even grow with the experience and grow through the adversity. We're learning so much about our company, about the strengths and the skills that some people have got. You find out that so and so knows someone whose husband owns a company that has got vans, and we need vans. We took things for granted a little bit when we were at the Regis Centre because so much was there for us. They could store costume and scenery for us but now we've got to think so much more creatively and think about how we do things and I think that has really brought the whole company together.