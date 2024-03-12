New version of Half A Sixpence comes to the Worthing stage

Tim Kimber (contributed pic)

They have recently enjoyed huge success with School of Rock; later this year they will deliver Kinky Boots. March next year will see them take to the stage with Annie and then in September 2025 they will be offering the Worthing premiere of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Retired GP Tim Kimber is delighted to serve as the group’s vice-chairman – plus he will be taking on four roles in Kipps which runs from Thursday, March 21-Saturday, March 23 at Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre (tickets from Worthing Theatres website or 01903 206206).

“I really think the pandemic is behind us as a company,” Tim says. “The company is absolutely thriving. We've got a lot of bright, new and enthusiastic members, and the last show, School of Rock, was a huge success for us. The company did very well commercially from both Our House and School Of Rock. We are only too aware of other local companies that aren't quite as healthy as we are at the moment and we do feel for them but we are really delighted to be doing so well.”

Tim joined the company six years ago for Oliver! in which he played Fagin: “And then the production that we had planned leading into the pandemic and never did was Our House. On the day of the get-in we all got shut down. We came back with My Fair Lady, and then the company revived Our House exactly a year ago. I was not going to be involved in it. I had only just retired but on the day of the dress rehearsal I got a message from the chairman saying was I busy because the person playing the part of dad had lost his voice. In fact Mark only did one performance and then had to pull out but I came in and did the show – and fortunately I've got a good memory from my medical training!

“And then a couple of vacancies came up. The board of trustees which is our executive committee were a couple of people light. I've been with the company for six years and I felt it was time to give something back so I put my name forward and I was asked to become the vice-chair and that's what I've been doing for the last six months. I love all the hustle and the bustle of the business of musical theatre, the selection of the shows and dealing with the rights holders and everything that goes on behind the scenes. I have been very involved in that kind of stuff.