A new board gaming convention is coming to Worthing, with modern board games and activities suitable for all ages.

Paradice Board Game Convention is run by Mill Goble, owner of events company Atomic Force Productions, in partnership with Dice Board Game Lounge.

He said the event at the Assembly Hall in Worthing on Saturday, February 11, from 11am to 7pm promises to be a great day out for all the family.

"Dice are providing an extensive free-to-play board game library all day, alongside Pokémon card battles run by The GZone and zombie craft workshops from local prop-makers Lawn of the Dead," added Mill.

Playing King of Tokyo, featuring mutant monsters, gigantic robots and strange aliens

"If you’re a fan of the BBC’s The Traitors, you may be interested in joining in with a game of Blood on the Clocktower, a popular social deduction game.

"There will also be a host of geeky retailers and traders covering a whole range of related hobbies, including miniature wargaming, model-making and roleplay games like Dungeons and Dragons. Independent board game designers will also be in attendance, showcasing their latest upcoming games and offering demos."

Board gaming has risen hugely in popularity since the pandemic lockdowns and the Worthing Boardgamers Facebook group now has more than 500 members, with many of them attending regular meet-ups at Dice, in Portland Road, as well as Comics, Games and Coffee in the Montague Centre and Ardington Hotel.

An avid board gamer and game designer, Mill previously worked as assistant manager at RanSacked Board Game Lounge, which opened in Portland Road in February 2020. The site was later taken on by Dice, as the company expanded from its popular Portsmouth branch.

Playing Jamaica, a pirate-themed tactical race game

Tickets for Paradice Board Game Convention are £9 (£7 concessions, £5 under 16s) in advance tickets, £10 (£8 concessions, £5 under 16s) on the door, with £1 from every ticket sold going direct to Worthing charity Andy’s Angels to support children and their families through bereavement.

