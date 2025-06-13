The event, which is now in its ninth year, will be at The Green in Newick from 11am to 4pm.

The fair will offer plenty to eat and drink, with hot food stalls and a picnic area (bring a blanket), as well as plenty of activities and live entertainment. Entry and parking is free.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Gather your family, bring a picnic blanket, and soak up the summer vibes at Newick Food Fair – a fun, flavour-packed day out on the beautiful village greens of Newick.

“With 35 local food and drink stalls from across Sussex, there’s something to tempt every taste bud – from artisan bakes and sizzling street food to locally brewed drinks and sweet treats. Whether you're catching up with friends or just fancy a relaxed Sunday lunch outdoors, this is the perfect place to kick back and enjoy.”

A notice about the event at www.newickfoodfair.co.uk said guitarist James McClusky is set to provide acoustic entertainment, and children’s entertainer Chris Sisons will be there too.

The fair will be raising funds for St Peter and St James Hospice and Newick Scouts. Visit www.facebook.com/NewickFoodFair to follow the event on Facebook.

