Next meeting of Eastbourne Deafblind and Hard of Hearing Club
The next meeting of the Eastbourne Deafblind and Hard of Hearing Club will be a walk on the promenade meeting at the Pier entrance at 10.30am.
It will be held on Thursday 13th June 2024, from 10:30am to 12.00pm.
This is an excellent opportunity to meet other people with a sensory loss and to make new friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment and to learn from their personal experience of living with sensory loss.
It’s also an ideal opportunity to learn some useful communication skills that will help to reduce the feeling of isolation.
All welcome so put a note in your diary.
For more information, please contact East Sussex Hearing.
Tel. 01323 722505 or email [email protected]