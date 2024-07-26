Next meeting of Eastbourne Hearing Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The next meeting of the Eastbourne Hearing and Deafblind Club will be held on Thursday 8th August 2024, from 10:30am to 12 noon at Chantry House, 22, Upperton Road, Eastbourne BN21 1BF.

This is an excellent opportunity to meet other hard of hearing people and to make new friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment and to learn from their personal experience of living with hearing loss.

It’s also an ideal opportunity to learn some useful communication skills that will help to reduce the feeling of isolation.

Free refreshments and raffle.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All welcome so put a note in your diary.