Next meeting of St Leonards Hearing Club

The next meeting of the St Leonards Hearing Club and hearing aid maintenance Note: NHS Audiology Dept. patients only, will be held on Wednesday 7th August 2024, from 10.15 am to 11:45am at The Clifton Centre, 1 and 2 Stainsby Street, St Leonards on Sea, TN37 6LA. Opposite the railway station.
This is an excellent opportunity to meet other hard of hearing people and to make new friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment and to learn from their personal experience of living with hearing loss.
It’s also an ideal opportunity to learn some useful communication skills that will help to reduce the feeling of isolation.
Free refreshments.
All welcome so put a note in your diary.
For more information, please contact the East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre, Tel 01323 722505 Email [email protected].
