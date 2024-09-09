Noddy Fest fun dog show and fete

On Saturday 14th September, 11am – 4pm we will be delighted to host Noddy Fest, our Fun Dog Show & Fete at Mount Noddy following the redevelopment of the animal centre. Entry to Noddy Fest is free with plenty of free car parking in the field adjoining Mount Noddy Animal Centre, Blackmill Lane, Eartham, Chichester PO18 0LL.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a day out for families and their four-legged friends and packed full of different opportunities to show them off in our two Ring classes and ‘Have a Go’ activities in our newly equipped agility paddock.

We have lots of food & refreshment vendors to enjoy throughout the day, a range of stall holders from pet advice to selling dog related accessories. There will also be a range of activities for children to enjoy including face painting, slime making and a treasure hunt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1st, 2nd and 3rd winners of the Noddy Fest Ring classes will receive rosettes and a gift voucher for a photoshoot and printed artwork with the award winning The Artful Dog Studio. They have generously donated these prizes worth over a hundred pounds each.

A PAWSOME DAY OUT FOR FAMILIES AND THEIR DOGS

There will be more than one opportunity to win a photoshoot prize. The nine classes will be repeated twice at different times between mid-day and 3pm. Registration opens 11am.

TOP DOG OF THE DAY, judged by Bruce Fogle,Vet and bestselling author on pet care. The winner will receive the Noddy Fest Trophy.

For further information about Noddy Fest and our work at Mount Noddy Animal Centre, contact: Susan Botherway, Animal Centre Manager on 01243 773359 or email: [email protected]