October half term activities with Active Hastings
The sessions include athletics, inclusive multi sports, street dance, rugby, rounders, Halloween under 5s stay and play, volleyball, muay thai, table tennis, girls’ football and a Saturday community fun day.
Sarah Ruusuvuori, Active Hastings Youth Link Worker said: “This year’s programme has been designed to give all children the opportunity to try their hand at a variety of sports, whatever their ability, everyone is very welcome. The sessions are either free or low cost (with a pay what you can option), to ensure all children have access to a range of activities this half term. The sessions are expected to be very popular, so book early to avoid disappointment.”
Councillor Glenn Haffenden, lead councillor for housing and wellbeing at Hastings Borough Council, said: “I am delighted we are offering a wide range of activities for local children this October half term, which are taking place at various locations throughout the town. These sessions are a great way for children to develop their physical and mental wellbeing, as well as bringing children together to build friendships and have fun.”
For information on all the sessions and for booking links visit: https://www.hastings.gov.uk/sport_play/getactive/holiday-activities/ (booking is essential).
Active Hastings is hosted by Hastings Borough Council, in partnership with East Sussex County Council, and brings together a wide range of local and national partners to ensure that everyone in Hastings can get active.
Active Hastings works closely with local providers of physical activity to give you easy, fun ways to get your everyday dose of physical activity. It only takes 30 minutes a day for adults and 60 a day for children to get fitter, healthier and happier. You can even break it down into 10 minute slots!
Active Hastings coordinates the local Community Physical Activity Network, which brings together schools, sport clubs, National Governing Bodies of Sport, health organisations, the voluntary sector and the private sector to work together, unblock barriers to participation and improve the local sport and physical activity delivery system.
Find out more at www.activehastings.org.uk or follow them on Facebook ‘Active Hastings’.
