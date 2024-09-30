October Half Term promises a week of supernatural activities at WWT Arundel Wetland Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Families can tap into the magic that’s all around them at WWT Arundel this October half term, where wand making, potion crafting and spell casting are just a few of the activities that will keep curious minds bewitched.

The week-long Spells and Potions holiday event promises unique activities including making a willow wand, brewing potions, writing spells with ink and feather quill, and hunting for fungi amongst the autumn leaves. All in the enchanting world of WWT Arundel’s wetland nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On weekends the families of little witches and wizards are invited to join an owl pellet dissection workshop to uncover how these nocturnal birds of prey live and what they eat for breakfast. On Halloween day, Oct 31, enjoy a special children’s story time by a wetland witch and enter the WWT Arundel fancy dress competition on Halloween with a chance to win a (toy) animal familiar.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enjoying a week of super natural activities in wetland nature will be made easy with the free WWT Arundel Spells and Potions logbook that can be picked up on arrival. Capturing the memories being made, it includes a guide to all the activities on offer and a handy space to write down spooky spells and ‘super natural’ potions.

Make a wand, brew potions of wetland herbs and write spells with feather quill and ink!

Elizabeth Pearce at WWT Arundel Wetland Centre said: “This October half term we have a bunch of super natural activities for a fun-filled week of adventure. Whether it’s mixing up mystical concoctions or making your own magical wand for spell casting, we’re bubbling over with activities and here to share how super wetlands nature can be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Providing the perfect backdrop for a spell-binding half term there’s also an opportunity to explore the hidden creatures that live underwater with some pond dipping or enjoy a guided-tour along the water meadows with a boat safari. There’s simply lots for the whole family to explore in the outdoors.”

All activities Spells & Potions are included in the WWT Arundel admission ticket or are free to WWT members, except boat safaris, which cost £3 per person. Half-term activities run from Oct 26 to Nov 3. More information can be found at wwt.org.uk/arundel