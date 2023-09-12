Oktoberfest Crawley 2023: Tickets selling fast- here is all you need to know

The official Oktoberfest Crawley is coming to Southgate Park in just two weeks time (Friday 6 and Saturday 7 October).

Tickets are selling fast, with Saturday evening early bird seated tickets already sold out. Saturday evening VIP tables are already sold out, remaining tables will sell out first.

Oktoberfest offers an incredible selection of traditional German Bier that can be served in up to two pint steins, that customers can choose to take home. Amazing German food including bratwurst and pretzels, plus a range of other drinks including cider, prosecco, spirits and wine.

As well as entertainment from Oompah bands performing their very own blend of ‘oompop’, amazing support bands and DJs across all three sessions. Exclusive VIP tables are available; these include entry for up to 10 people, table service from waiters/waitresses, incredible views of the stage and a free gift per person on the table.

Oktoberfest arrives in Crawley for the very first time with three sessions of Live Music from Authentic German Bands, German Bier, Bratwurst, Fun and Games. Picture: Oktoberfest

You can choose from three sessions:

Friday Evening Session: 6pm-11pm

Saturday Afternoon Session: 12noo-5pm

Saturday Evening Session: 6pm-11pm

Tickets available from just £15.

Tom Cullen, marketing manager of Oktoberfest Crawley: “Following a high demand of tickets so far, we are expecting Oktoberfest Crawley tickets to sell out soon, with VIP tables selling out first. Discounted tickets are available on a first come first serve basis and will sell out first, with Saturday evening early bird seated tickets and VIP tables already sold out.

We can’t wait for a night of foot stomping, dancing, singing and plenty of bier!”

Tickets available here - https://buytickets.at/oktoberfestuk/875155.

For more information please email [email protected].