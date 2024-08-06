One couple 50 years apart at the Arundel Festival

One couple is seen 50 years apart in an intriguing piece from Drip Action Theatre Company for this year’s Arundel Festival.

Directed by Dawn Smithers, Lovesong by Abi Morgan (www.ticketsource.co.uk/drip-action-theatre-company) runs from Monday, August 19-Saturday, August 24 at 8pm at The Victoria Institute, 10 Tarrant Street, Arundel. Tickets £14, students £10.

As Dawn explains: “It's a play about one couple played by four actors. One couple are in their 20s and then you get the same couple in their 70s. It's the same couple and you see them intertwined. You see the young couple learning about life and learning about each other and you see the older couple and it is as though they are reminiscing. It's a love story. You see the young couple starting out in life and they have their ups and downs and their niggles as they are settling into a new marriage but it flashes backwards and forwards with the older couple and you see how they change and you see how they have settled into their life.

“With the young couple, the man is quite ambitious. He tends to take the lead a little bit and his new wife gets a little bit frustrated with the things he does. He takes on a new bank loan without even telling her. He is a dentist and they have lived in America for a while but I don't really know that that has any bearing on the story. But you see the young couple are definitely in love. There are some lovely scenes. It is a very romantic play but it is also quite sad in parts. You see the older couple and she is not too well. I don't think the play has any real profound message but it's just saying that this is what happens in life. You just see how the young couple get on and get to know each other’s personalities and then you see how they become comfortable with each other.

“I have had to pare it right down. I've just got the dialogue and nothing else, just the text but the text is so lovely though I don't think you actually need anything else. The challenge has been getting them to intertwine with each other in the scenes. There are some scenes where all four of them are together and some where it is just the two.”

Dawn has a long history of working with Drip Action: “I have worked with them for years and years and the lovely thing is that you can do productions with Drip Action that you couldn't do with the Arundel Players. The Arundel Players are more conventional but with Drip Action you can maybe do the more edgy plays, the things that are a bit more risky and you're doing it with a smaller space which means it's much more intimate and it's much more immediate. You are right there in front of the audience.”

Drip Action are also staging A Bunch of Plays, four new short plays for Arundel Festival, August 17-24: 11am – Inappropriate by Simon Brett. First Saturday The Victoria Institute, Tarrant Street, from then on Arundel Town Hall; 12 noon – Surplus Women by Stuart Smithers, Priory Playhouse, London Road; 1pm – The Hippopotamus Hypothesis by Hilary Spiers, The Victoria Institute, Tarrant Street; 4pm – Dolly Gets Her Shot by Cary Pepper, Cathedral Centre.