One weekend, 20 bands at the Hammerdown Festival

One weekend, 20 bands… it’s the Hammerdown Festival, back in a new venue in Brighton for its seventh year, after playing Worthing last year.

Managing director Harry White is hoping to hit 620 capacity at Concorde 2 over the weekend July 27-28 – which will be quite a turn around from the handful of tickets he sold in his very first year, at absolutely the wrong venue back in 2014. As he says, he's learned quite a lot about it all in the years since then.

This year, the event will welcome 20 bands across an array of rock and metal sub genres to perform between 30- and 60-minute sets over the weekend. Tickets on www.concorde2.co.uk/listings

Over the years, the Hammerdown Festival has welcomed bands including Acres, Fort Hope, Thecityisours, Esoterica, Bleed Again and Seething Akira. This year, InMe, Southampton’s Our Hollow, Our Home, and the rapidly-growing South Of Salem all head to the festival, which also features a one-off set from Esoterica with Parallax Orchestra, the people behind both Bring Me The Horizon & Alter Bridge’s Royal Albert Hall performances, showcasing string scores written exclusively for the event.

Harry White (contributed pic)

Harry said: “I first put the festival together when I was 17 because I was so inspired by the masses of festivals that there were around the country, particularly Download festival. I thought how amazing it was to see all your favourite bands in one place over one weekend. It just felt so cool to me so I wanted to do my own thing. But the first one was terrible. We sold 12 tickets. I didn't have a clue what I was doing. I had no idea. The location was absolutely wrong. I chose Danehill village hall because I didn't want to have problems with noise with neighbours but the problem was that it was in the middle of nowhere. We were up to 50 tickets at the following festival when we were in Burgess Hill which was a massive improvement but still not that many. But in the last few years we've sold hundreds of tickets.”

The difference is that Harry took a break to learn the business.

“I had done it for four years and hadn't done very well so I decided that I needed to learn about sales and how to promote it and how to do it so I moved to Southampton and did commission door-to-door sales but then Covid happened. I took 2019 off to do the sales. 2020 was Covid and 2021 things were not really quite ready but we managed to bring it back for 2022 and the difference was night and day. I had the knowledge and I knew about marketing and I was able to approach people and make things possible. I knew about taking rejections and once you've understood and mastered that then you just become so much more resilient. Before then it was more of a hobby for me but now I know how to do it properly.

“The move to Brighton is because I really want to grow this. I want it to be one of the biggest festivals in the country and you just need to get into bigger venues. Brighton's got the better music scene and bigger venues and better connections to London and Concorde 2 is a step up but not crazy ambitious. The idea is to skip around the venues just getting bigger each year.

“For me the festival mantra is I want to give the local bands the opportunity to play on a stage with really successful international touring acts which is just so beneficial for the young bands. They get professional photographs and it makes them look a lot bigger than they are and we really, really look after the bands. I do a professional interview with them and we give them the whole rock star treatment for the weekend. We have a couple of international touring bands at the helm of the line-up and it just works for everybody.”