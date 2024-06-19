Online theatrical experience Fathom comes to Crawley
Fathom is an interactive online story that encourages participants to carve out 10 minutes a day to rekindle their creative curiosity and observe the positive impact on their wellbeing. Players will follow the futures of two characters over two weeks from Monday 24 June to Sunday 7 July, helping them make choices and devising and enacting creative tasks guiding them towards their mystery town centre location.
Players will share the life of a character, playing an experiential game for 10 minutes each day, in their own time and their own home. Every evening, over the period of a fortnight, players will be able to unlock an episode of the story and take part in four unique challenges. Players will choose one challenge to complete the following day, which will reveal the next part of the incredible story – by keeping their streak alive, players can earn the opportunity to take their place in a secret, memorable final moment on Sunday 7 July.
Fathom invites audiences to embark on an extraordinary journey of resilience and hope, as they navigate treacherous waters and discover the power of the human spirit. Anyone aged 14+ can take part. It is a free, fun, interactive experience for anyone who likes a good story.
Visit crawley.fathomjourney.org to sign up and play for free.
Goat and Monkey Theatre, led by Sally and Joel Scott, are leaders in the immersive theatre experience, and have been creating groundbreaking new works since 2005. Over the years they have buried £1,000 worth of real gold in an ancient forest, created 50ft titan monsters in VR, built alternate reality games played worldwide, and created sell out touring shows across the UK.
