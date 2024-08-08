Open-air Shakespeare returns to Arundel Castle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arundel Castle will host open-air theatre performances of Shakespeare’s romantic classic Romeo and Juliet on Friday, August 16 and Saturday, August 17.

Spokeswoman Gemma Lewis said: “The castle’s Earl’s Garden will be transformed into an enchanting outdoor theatre where attendees can sit under the stars and relish in this passionate, poetic and utterly gripping production.

“Performers from Illyria are returning to Arundel Castle, this time to relay Shakespeare’s tragic love story set in Verona, Italy. Known as one of the playwright’s masterpieces, this vibrant act is filled with secret rendezvous between two young lovers, gripping scenes of feuding families, and, surprisingly, plenty of laughter.”

Andrew Lewis, castle manager at Arundel Castle, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be welcoming back Illyria to perform one of Shakespeare’s best-loved plays. With the picturesque backdrop of the Arundel Castle gardens and the Cathedral, together with the wonderful atmosphere created from sitting outdoors at dusk, the audience will be treated to a wonderfully unique evening of entertainment. We welcome everyone to join us for a magnificent night of Shakespearean drama and revelry in the great outdoors. The performance forms part of the 2024 Arundel Festival of the Arts in the town.”

Tickets for Arundel Castle's Shakespeare open-air theatre, Romeo and Juliet, are available at www.arundelcastle.org. Priced at £23 per adult and £17 for children aged 8-16, the show is suitable for audiences aged eight and above. The performance will begin promptly at 7.30pm, with the grounds opening at 6pm for picnics and the seating area opening at 6.45pm. Hot and cold drinks, wine and beer are available.

Bursting onto the scene in 1992, Illyria has produced high-quality outdoor theatre for more than thirty years, delighting audiences across the UK and also in the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, France, the United States and Canada. Illyria has also won four international Best Performance awards and attracted numerous five-star reviews.