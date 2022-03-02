The West Sussex N Gauge MRC meets at Sompting Village Hall twice a month and welcomes members of all ages.

The open day is on Saturday, March 5, from 10am to 4pm at the village hall, in West Street, Sompting.

Nigel Appleton with West Sussex N Gauge Model Railway Club's biggest layout. Photo by Derek Martin DM19110969a

Refreshments will be available and the club shop will be open, selling quality pre-owned N gauge at competitive prices. There will also be a silent auction. Entry is £1 for adults, children free.

Nigel Appleton, publicity officer, said: “As a club, we missed nearly two years of meetings and lost some of our members during that period.

“We would like to attract some new members to the hobby and our open days are a great opportunity to do so.

“We have a small club shop but over the past two years, we have been inundated with a large amount of secondhand stock, which we need to clear as soon as possible. All will be on sale on March 5, along with a silent auction, just to make it a bit more fun.

“We are planning a full show at Shoreham Baptist Church in November, which was a success in November 2019.”

Visit www.wsng.co.uk for more information about the club.