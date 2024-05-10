Open event at The Phoenix Stroke Club, Horsham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Phoenix Stroke Club is holding an Open Event on Saturday 8 June for anyone interested in finding out more about the charity.

The club was set up 45 years ago and located in the grounds of Forest School. It now provides support to over 60 stroke members every week. The Open Event will give people the opportunity to meet stroke members, volunteers and trustees of the charity.

The Phoenix Stroke Club offers a friendly and relaxed setting where people who have experienced a stroke can meet other stroke survivors. It provides a range of stimulating activities to help members with their language, mobility and confidence. Carers can have a break and the opportunity for carers and relatives to meet others in similar situation. In addition, a range of therapies are available including physiotherapy, speech therapy and occupational therapy.

Don Burstow, Chair of The Phoenix Stroke Club said: “Our aim is to support stroke members by restoring their confidence, helping to improve their communication and providing people with a fun and friendly setting where they can meet other stroke survivors. It also gives carers invaluable respite.”

Onwards & Upwards Group playing Jenga

Renata Bielinska, Club Supervisor added: “This is an ideal opportunity for anyone to find out what The Phoenix Stroke Club is all about. We are delighted to open our doors and for people to meet our stroke members, volunteers and trustees and see for themselves what we provide.”