Orange Is the New Black star on the Southampton stage

Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch (contributed pic)

Shawna Hamic – best known for her role as CO Virginia “Ginger” Copeland in the Netflix comedy-drama series Orange Is the New Black (2018-2019) – is loving her first-ever stretch of work in the UK.

She is on the road with the acclaimed musical parody Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch with dates including the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton from July 6-7.

“I have never had the chance to work in the UK before. I've come to London many times to visit and I've always said to my friends that I thought it would just be amazing to come and live here for some time. And really I just had to have a project that would bring me over and now I have and it's fantastic to be living in London now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“And I just love your double decker buses! The drivers seem to be very nice. Some of them are grumpy but I admire that. There dealing with people all day! They have got the right to be grumpy but it's a great way of seeing the city. You can sit upstairs and enjoy the view.

“The English people look at me as a bit of an oddity because I'm from the US.”

But it's all proving thoroughly enjoyable. Shawna lives in New York City but in Queens so “enough out of the main part of the city so that I don't have to be in the busy part of it all day. I have a cute little street right near me with lots of shops so I'm not right in the thick of New York City all the time.”