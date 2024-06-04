Orchestral masterpieces.from Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra

Denise Ham (pic by Charlie Matters)

Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra’s concert on Sunday, June 9 at 3pm promises a sparkling programme of well-loved orchestral masterpieces.

It comes as part of the Worthing Festival, a multi-arts showcase for the town of Worthing, now in its second year.

The programme in Worthing Assembly Hall comprises Berlioz – Roman Carnival Overture; Bruch – Violin Concerto No 1 in G Minor; Debussy – Prelude à L'áprès-midi d'un faune; and Mussorgsky/Ravel – Pictures at an Exhibition. June Lee violin soloist; Denise Ham conductor.

WPO music director Dominic Grier said: “Each of the works presented during the afternoon concert programme conjures up musical images: Mallarmé's dream-like poetic depiction of a f aun in the hazy afternoon light inspired one of Debussy's most beautiful orchestral works; the bustle and excitement of a carnival scene is conveyed in one of Berlioz's best-known overtures; and Ravel's orchestration of Mussorgsky's musical art gallery stands alongside the abstract images that Bruch's famous Violin Concerto evokes for many listeners.

“The violin soloist is one of the WPO’s frequent guest leaders, June Lee, who was recently appointed to the violin sections of the esteemed Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra.

"S he makes a very welcome return to the orchestra, having recently led our Nordic Adventures concert and also Mozart’s The Magic Flute, our recent collaboration with The Merry Opera Company.

" The WPO is also excited to welcome guest conductor Denise Ham to direct this programme. Denise has enjoyed a long career working with youth, amateur and also professional ensembles, both within the UK and abroad, and also has a reputation as one of Europe’s foremost teachers of conducting .”

Ahead of the concert itself, there will be a free talk in the Richmond Room in the Assembly Hall building during which Dominic Grier will discuss the afternoon’s music with journalist Richard Amey, as well as touching on the orchestra’s history and the role of the conductor.