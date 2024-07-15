Outdoor theatre at iconic Sussex heritage sites

Outdoor theatre in East Sussex (pic by Asimina Giagoudaki)

A summer of outdoor theatre is the promise at two iconic Sussex heritage sites, Lewes Castle and Michelham Priory.

Lewes Castle will play host to productions of Much Ado About Nothing, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Peter Pan while the medieval Michelham Priory, near Hailsham, will feature productions of Great Expectations and Jemima Puddle-Duck. Tickets on https://sussexpast.co.uk

Coming up on July 20 is A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Lewes Castle at 7pm. The production takes you to the warm streets of Athens, staged by This Is My Theatre. The woods outside Athens are busy this night. Four young Athenian lovers are lost. Oberon and Titania, the king and queen of the fairy-folk, are quarrelling whilst a group of craftsmen who also happen to be not-so-very-talented actors are meeting in secret to rehearse their play. With its many parts, Shakespeare’s story of love, mistaken identity and magic has remained popular with audiences across the world.

Next up on August 6 is The Tale of Jemima Puddle-Duck at Michelham Priory at 2.30pm. Experience the timeless wonder of Beatrix Potter’s tale in an adaptation of Jemima Puddle-Duck, presented by Quantum Theatre. Poor Jemima wants to hatch her own eggs but when she meets a charming ‘whiskered gentleman’, will he turn out to be as nice as he seems? Follow Jemima’s journey as she navigates the twists and turns of friendship and adventure.

Also coming up on August 6 is Great Expectations at Michelham Priory at 6pm. Embark on an extraordinary journey through misty marshes to the gritty, bustling streets of London in an adaption of Charles Dickens’s masterpiece with Quantum Theatre. Experience the magic of Dickens’ storytelling come to life as you follow Pip’s captivating journey through a tapestry of adversity, unveiling the true nature of his great expectations. The company is promising a “world brimming with intrigue, heartache and redemption.”

On August 18, you can see Peter Pan at Lewes Castle at 1.30pm and 6.30pm. Inspired by the Isle of Portland off the Jurassic Coast, meet the natives of Portland, pirates and smugglers and a prehistoric Jurassic monster intent on consuming the rest of Hook.

Dorset-based theatre company, SISATA, return to Lewes Castle once again with a playful and honest adaptation of J M Barrie’s tale with original live music and song.

Greg Talbot, general manager of Sussex Past, said: “We have a fabulous programme of outdoor theatre this summer at two of Sussex’s most iconic heritage sites, Lewes Castle and Michelham Priory. Whether your taste is Shakespeare, Dickens, Beatrice Potter or J M Barrie, we are sure there is something to keep you enthralled and entertained here with some magical theatre in two magical settings.

“These are all outdoor productions so please bring your own chair or blanket to sit on, a picnic and drinks to enjoy and dress for the weather! The show will go on come rain or shine so bring an umbrella if the weather isn’t in our favour!”

Sussex Past is the trading name of The Sussex Archaeological Society, dedicated to caring for and celebrating the heritage of Sussex. Its mission is to bring the heritage of Sussex to life in the “most exciting, dynamic and engaging way” through “ongoing research, curated museum collections and its historic houses and gardens which are open to the public.”