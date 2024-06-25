Oxmarket showcase for graduating fine art students

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nadia Francis is among the fine art students at the University of Chichester currently offering their degree show.

This year, after a run at the university’s Bognor campus, the degree show now switches to the Oxmarket Contemporary in Chichester from June 25-July 7, funded by The Arts Society Chichester.

Nadia describes her textile practice as an exploration of textile materials and fibres, specifically the manipulation of hessian: “I first deconstruct black and brown sacking into its essential fibres and reconstruct into various woven forms and structures. I view my work as a creative conversation between myself and the hessian.”

Nadia explains: “Initially I was looking for university around London. I did an art and design course but I knew that I wanted to go into textiles and I wanted to find somewhere that had that fine art element and that drew me to Chichester. I was looking at previous students’ artwork and at the final degree shows to see the heightened level of degree-level work. When I saw it I thought that I could really see my art style developing here. I read what the course consists of and what the modules were. I took a gap year working full time to think about what I wanted to do. Options are very limited for textiles so I was looking for a fine art textiles course and when I saw the level that they had here and that there's very much a strong textiles department, it just felt like a great fit.

