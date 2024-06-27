Pavlos Carvalho celebrates his love of Bach at the Festival of Chichester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pavlos Carvalho once again celebrates his love of Bach for the Festival of Chichester. But this time he goes further.

His solo cello show at St Paul’s Church, Chichester on Friday, July 5 at 1pm is entitled Beyond Bach, an exploration of the cello which celebrates the many different sounds of the instrument, from Bach’s orchestra and even ‘bagpipes’ to the flamenco guitar of Cassado’s suite and Ligeti’s dialogue between two human voices. “The most fundamental instrument of all,” as Pavlos says.

Tickets £12, students £5, under-12s free from the Festival of Chichester box office.

“I usually play just Bach but I've never played his sixth suite in Chichester and on a four-string cello technically it's the most challenging. It is the biggest work of all and I think very consciously the suites get longer, more challenging and more harmonically complicated.

Pavlos Carvalho (pic by Alison Willows)

“But I thought I'm not just going to do Bach but I also want to show how other great composers have defined the traditional limitations and then completely broken through those limitations and what they do.

“With Bach it's like he is writing for an organ. It transcends the instrument that he is using. The cello plays the roles of everything. The challenge in the music is playing and deciphering the different voices. At one moment it is like he's writing for a choir. With a single instrument you have the impression of a whole choir which is so exciting and you're having to imagine what is happening not just with the note but above the note and beneath the note.

“Bach is the one great constant in my life. Whatever else I am learning, whatever I'm doing I will always come back to Bach. You want it to sound as simple as possible but it's actually very complicated getting to that point. It's like a puzzle. When you play Bach it's like waking up your brain cells. It's like throwing cold water over your face. It just wakes you up otherwise it would just not be possible to play it. It is not just melodic in the sense of romantic melody. It is just so fulfilling. It is so spiritually cleansing and cathartic and you feel that once you have played your Bach for the day, you are just so much better. You feel ready. It puts you in a much better mental and physical condition for absolutely everything but above all I would say it's just the most beautiful music. It's a spontaneous and instinctive feeling and it's that beauty that really matters.”

The Ligeti and the Cassado show the influence of Bach: “The Ligeti is written in a way like it is two people speaking. It's a male voice and a female voice and is a beautiful five-minute piece. It's a very meditative soul-searching piece.”

Also coming up at the Festival of Chichester, on Saturday, July 13 at 8pm is Anna Pancaldi (support: Olivia Stevens), Waltham House Studios, Town Cross Avenue, Bognor Regis, PO21 2XH. Anna Pancaldi is a singer-songwriter promising an intimate acoustic show.