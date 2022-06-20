Petworth Business Association to host Summer celebration

On, July 13, the Petworth Business Association will be hosting a Summer celebration at Langham Brewery.

On July 13, The Petworth Business Association (PBA) will host a summer party for all its members and are also inviting new members to sign up their businesses.

From 6.30pm to 10pm at Langham Brewery the PBA will celebrating all things business in Petworth.

Businesses that are eligible to be able to become part of the Business Association are ones that within the Petworth parish area.

The event will be packed with lots to enjoy for the celebration with drink, pizza, brownies and live music at the brewery.

£5 from every ticket sold will go to the Petworth Ukraine Relief who provide much needed aid for the people of Ukraine during their time of crisis.