Petworth Cafe to host 'Chatter and Natter' events

A cafe in Petworth is set to host ‘Chatter and Natter’ tables throughout October and November.

The Audit Room Cafe in Petworth House and Cafe will host ‘Chatter and Natter’ tables as part of the Chatty Cafe Scheme.

Every Wednesday throughout October and November from 10.30am to 12.30pm and 2pm to 4pm the event will be run.

The Chatty Café Scheme began by encouraging cafes and other venues to have a Chatter and Natter table which is where customers can sit if they are happy to talk to other customers. Since Covid-19 the scheme has introduced weekly one-to-one calls and online Chatty Café sessions which are for anyone aged 18 and over.

The scheme also tries to help people to get chatting to people in the local community and meet local people through these tables.

The Audit Room Cafe can be found within the Petworth House and Cafe’s Church Lodge entrance.