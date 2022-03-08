Petworth Cottage Museum set to reopen

The Museum will be welcoming all patrons as it opens its doors after closing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
From April, guests will, once again, be able to visit the worker’s cottage belonging to Mrs Mary Cummings, which has which has been restored as it might have been in around 1910.
Rooms at the museum guests can discover include a cottage garden, scullery, bedroom, attic, cellar, sewing room and living room.
Have you read... World Book Day 2022: Midhurst and Petworth children mark 25th anniversary of celebration of books and reading
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK