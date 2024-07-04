Petworth Festival promises "stunning artists across the genres"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the Festival of Chichester approaches its final week, so the Petworth Festival begins, offering a huge range of events between July 10-27, under artistic director Stewart Collins.

"Rich variety and world class quality are absolutely on offer in the coming weeks and we hope you take advantage as much and as often as you can. Stunning artists across the genres in our unique and intimate venues in a part of the world that is second to none.”

July 11, 12pm, Cath Church, Heather Brooks (harp); 7.30pm St Mary’s, Liza Pulman/Joe Stilgoe – A Couple of Swells; 7.45pm, Lec Hall, The Fugitives (trad/folk).

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter

July 12, 12pm, Tillington, Royal Academy of Music Lunchtimes: Solis Brass Trio; 5pm Graffham, Royal Academy of Music Teatimes: Solis Brass Trio; 7.30pm, St Mary’s, Boris Giltburg (piano); 7.45pm, Lec Hall, Martin Harley (blues guitar)

Stewart Collins, artistic director (contributed pic)

July 13, 2.30pm, tbc, Festival Walk; 12pm, St Mary’s, West Sussex Music Youth Choir; 7.30pm, Champs Hill, Tim Garland/Jason Rebello (jazz); 7.30pm, St Mary’s, Joanna MacGregor (piano)/Brighton Philharmonic.

July 14, 3pm, Coultershaw, Five Children & It (family theatre); 7.30pm, St Mary’s, Genesis, Sixteen (choral).

July 15, 7.30pm, St Mary’s, Alice Coote (mezzo-soprano)/Roger Vignoles (piano).

July 16, 12pm, St Mary’s, Royal Academy of Music Lunchtimes: Kira Frolu (piano); 7.30pm, St Mary’s, Rachel Podger (violin) & Brecon Baroque; 7.45pm, Lec Hall, Keith James – The Music of Yusuf ‘Cat’ Stevens.

July 17, 7.30pm, St Mary’s, Jay Rayner Sextet (jazz); 7.45pm, Lec Hall, Ranagri (trad/folk).

July 18, 11.15am, St Mary’s, Mario Bakuna (world); 7.30pm, Stables, The Wonder of Stevie.

July 19, 12pm, Lec Hall, Royal Academy of Music Lunchtimes: Slate String Quartet; 7.30pm, Stables, Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours with the TransAtlantic Ensemble; 7.30pm, Champs Hill, Fenella Humphreys (violin), Nicola Eimer (piano) & Leah Broad (speaker) – Lost Voices.

July 20, 1pm, Stables, The World at One/N’famady Kouyate (world); 6pm, Stables, Jazz in the Stables.

July 21, 2.30pm, Lec Hall, Marcel Lucont/Les Enfants Terribles (family); 6pm, Lec Hall, Marcel Lucont’s Whine List (comedy); 7.30pm, St Mary’s, Alim Beisembayev (piano).

July 22, 7.30pm, St Mary’s Abel Selaocoe (cello).

July 23, 12pm/2.30pm Sofas & Stuff, Delia Stevens (percussion) & Will Pound (harmonica); 7.30pm, St Mary’s, Sacconi Quartet/Ben Goldschneider (French horn); 7.45pm, Lec Hall, Gonora Sounds (world).

July 24, 7.30pm, MRC ‘Aretha Franklin’ with Vanessa Haynes of Incognito; 7.45pm, Lec Hall, Luke Wright - JOY (comedy/poet).

July 25, 11.15pm, Lec Hall, Hannah Sanders (vocals) & Ben Savage (guitar); 7.30pm, MRC Roachford; 7.30pm, Champs Hill, Claire Booth (soprano)/Jâms Coleman (piano) – Cabaret;

July 26, 7.30pm, MRC, Mark Watson/Mark Simmons (comedy); 7.30pm, St Mary’s, Leeds International Piano Competition: Ariel Lanyi.