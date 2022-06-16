Petworth gallery to host special presentation

Charles Saumarez-Smith will be presenting 'The Rise of the Private Gallery' at Newlands House Gallery.

Charles Saumarez Smith was Secretary and Chief Executive of the Royal Academy from 2007 to 2018.

He is chairman of the Royal Drawing School and Watercolour World, a trustee of the Garden Museum, and writes a monthly column on architecture for The Critic.

The talk will begin at 11.30am and finish at 1pm followed by lunch at the E. Street Bar and Grill.

General admission to the talk will cost £25 for an adult and £60 of an adult for the talk plus a two course meal at the E. Street Bar and Grill.

For general admission tickets visit tickettailor.com/events/newlandshousegallery/698627/