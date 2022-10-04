Petworth Hampers Green set for Fireworks Night

Petworth Hampers Green is building up for their upcoming fireworks night.

Hampers Green in Petworth will be hosting fireworks throughout the evening of Saturday, November 5, the traditional day of the historically celebrated ‘Fireworks night.’.

Doors will open for the event at Hampers Green at 5pm and finish at 8pm when the fireworks procession will finish.

At 6pm the torch procession will start on the Green, and later on at 6.15pm the bonfire will be lit.

The Fire Act will take place at 6.30pm which will then be followed by the lighting of the fireworks.

Guests at the event will be able to donate money for marshmallow toasting, glowsticks, fire acts, mulled wine and much more.

Visitors will also be able to purchase food, drinks, rides and the procession torches on the night.