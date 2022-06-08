On Sunday, June 12 from 10am until 5pm visitors can enjoy the birthday atmosphere, with music and guided tours of the house and park.

There’ll be family games on the lawn too, which is also the perfect place for a picnic. As Petworth came into the care of the National Trust in 1947, staff will be dressed in vintage styled clothing, and are encouraging everyone to join in the fun too.

The event marks the start of a number of events over the summer.

View over the lake towards the house at Petworth, West Sussex

Sarah Taylor, senior programming officer for Petworth House said:

“We’re delighted to be welcoming visitors to celebrate with us the 75th anniversary of Petworth being in the care of the National Trust. Petworth is such a special place with so much to explore. We want everyone to be able to join in the celebrations, with 40s/50s vintage dress welcome. There will be something for all ages to enjoy, from archaeology digs and talks, live music from Emsworth concert band, family games and art.

"Sunday marks the start of a fun-filled summer of events at Petworth to celebrate 75 years. Over the next few months visitors can experience the chance to explore the history and beauty of Petworth in new ways. There is the opportunity to attend late openings after hours, exploring the House and its collection, or the Pleasure Garden during the summer solstice.

“There’s also yoga, art and photography classes in Petworth Deer Park, outdoor cinema evenings in the Pleasure Garden and fun family games over the summer holidays. Summer at Petworth is all about creating happy memories this year, and with our varied programme of entertainment, we’re hoping visitors can do just that.”