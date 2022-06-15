On Sunday, June 12 visitors were able to enjoy games on the lawn, music from Emsworth Concert Band, We the People exhibition and archaeology digs.

Sarah Taylor, senior programming and partnerships officer at Petworth House and Park says: “Our celebration Sunday was a great success, it was such a pleasure to see the house and garden filled with happy visitors enjoying the Emsworth concert band, being inspired to create their own art work and bouncing around on space hoppers.

“The day was a perfect celebration to mark Petworth House and Park’s 75th anniversary in the care of the National Trust with specialist talks from our curators and archaeologist.

Visitors by the rotunda at Petworth House and Park, West Sussex ©National Trust Images John Miller

“Thank you to everyone who joined us on the day, and that have supported us over the last 75 years.”