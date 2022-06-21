Petworth House to celebrate Summer Solstice

Petworth House is set to celebrate the Summer Solstice

Visitors to the House will be able to spend the solstice watching the sunset in the Pleasure Garden when the grounds are open from 7pm to 10pm.

The summer solstice is when the Sun reaches its highest position in the sky and is the day with the longest period of daylight.

Guests will be able to take a stroll around the garden to see the evening sunlight illuminate the Italian styled Ionic Rotunda and absorb the atmosphere on the woodland walk.

Guests will be able to take a seat on one of the garden benches and enjoy the beauty of nature on the rare evening opening while a folk band plays throughout the evening.

Tickets cost £10 and are available on the gate at Petworth House.