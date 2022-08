The Gadgeteers ‘Incredible Inventions’ event is taking place as part of the West Sussex Libraries Summer Reading Challenge.

This year’s theme aims to inspire children to see the science and innovation behind everyday objects.

Petworth residents can join in the fun on Friday, August 12 from 10am – 11am.

A Gadgeteers event is being held at Petworth Library.

For more information and to sign up to get involved in the challenge, visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/src.