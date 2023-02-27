Fun will be had by all the family, again this year as the Petworth Secret Garden Trail has announced its return.

Fun will be had by all the family, again this year as the Petworth Secret Garden Trail has announced its return.

The trail returns on June 11 following the 2022 event which came back after a two year break due to the pandemic.

A variety of delightful gardens will be open from 1pm to 6pm and promise a colourful treasure trail around Petworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From large country gardens with sweeping vistas to exquisite courtyard gardens, there will be something for everyone! The kids can enjoy spotting the Buzzy Bee trail with bee themed jokes and facts. Yukon Bass will be entertaining us with a fantastic medley of tunes. Teas and refreshments will be available.

Most Popular

Tickets are available from the Petworth Farmers Market at the Petworth Community Garden stall or can be purchased online at: https://guestlist.co/events/740748

Some tickets will be available on the day to purchase outside the Leconfield Hall, Petworth.