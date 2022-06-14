The 17 gardens take part will be open from noon until 6pm on Sunday, June 19.

Kate Green, who is the founding member and coordinator of the Petworth Community Garden, said: “From large country gardens with sweeping vistas to exquisite courtyard gardens there will be something for everyone. There will also be local musicians playing around town, a Buzzy Bee trail for children, with tea and cake served in the Leconfield Hall.”

The day is run in support of Petworth Community Garden, which will also be part of the trail.

Petworth's Secret Gardens event this weekend

This accessible community project for all ages and abilities has been run for the community by the community since 2005.

The project was planned for 15 members but over the years has grown and grown.

Kate said: “Working with locals from all walks of life including wheelchair users, people with learning disabilities or other support needs, families, children and older people, we work together in friendly integrated groups according to need and ability. Projects include, Tuesdays 'Learn and Grow' day, Wednesdays 'Men's Shed', 'Thriving Thursdays' and 'Jammy Dodgers' jam making sessions, making gardening and rural crafts, local food and community wellbeing accessible to all.”

Secret Garden Trail Tickets are £7.50 with £5.00 for concessions including 12-18 year old's, children under 12 go free.Tickets can be purchased: Before the day: Spriggs Florist and Petworth Library. Online at: guestlist.co/events/712263 and on the day at Leconfield Hall

