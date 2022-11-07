Petworth is gearing up to to host the historic St Edmunds Fair in the town.

On Saturday November 19 from 3pm to 8pm, Petworth will be hosting its historic St Edmunds Fair.

Taking place on Market Place and Golden Square, the town will come alive with many different activities and stalls for visitors to come and enjoy.

The fair will also incorporate the switching on of the Christmas lights in the town by Lord Egremont.

In a statement the group Discover Petworth wrote: “We are excited to see the return of the historic St Edmunds Fair, after a two-year hiatus.

"The event date has changed slightly to allow more visitors and so the event can incorporate the switching on of the Petworth Christmas lights by Lord Egremont and members of Petworth CofE Primary School.