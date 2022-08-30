Petworth to host Heritage Weekend

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Petworth Heritage Weekend will allow guests chance to step back in time in the town.

This year’s Petworth Heritage Weekend will be held on September 10 and 11 and will be an opportunity to immerse yourself in the history of the area.

Tony Sneller, Trustee of The Coultershaw Trust, said “Following the success of previous events, the Petworth Heritage Partnership are delighted to put on a programme of events to showcase the fascinating heritage sites in and around our beautiful and historic town.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There will be something for everyone and almost everything is free of charge. And you will be able to travel between sites on a vintage South Downs bus.”

Most Popular

The programme of events include guided walks around the town, a rare opportunity to visit the seldom opened Ice House at Petworth House, a chance to step back in time at the Petworth Cottage Museum, see Burton Mill in action making flour, visit the picturesque Coultershaw Heritage Site to see the waterwheel and beam pump and where Mr Toad from Wind in the Willows will be challenging budding engineers to build a crafty invention of their own.

The local churches will also be throwing open their doors and for those wanting to travel even further back in time, Bignor Roman Villa will be taking part in the weekend's festivities for the first time.

For further details, please visit the Petworth Heritage website at: https://petworthheritage.org