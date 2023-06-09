NationalWorldTV
Pevensey Dog Show to return this month

Pevensey Dog Show is set to return this month for its third edition.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 9th Jun 2023, 14:11 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 14:12 BST

The event will be held on June 25 at Wallsend Road Sports Ground in Wallsend Road.

A spokesperson said: “This community show will provide a fun family event to residents and visitors alike, as well as providing a platform for Pevensey Parish Council to highlight the problems the villages face regarding the management of dog fouling and it is hoped that the show will help to highlight responsible dog ownership.”

There will be honours to compete for in eight classes.

    Council chairman Peter Lowton said: “The previous events were hugely popular and were a great day out for the family and competing pooches. Amongst the fun and entertainment was the message to reduce dog fouling in public places and this message remains valid. It was great to see so many people turn up with their pets and enjoy the day.”

