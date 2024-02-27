Phoenix Choir of Crawley offer Family Favourites

George and teddies! (contributed pic)

Tickets bought in advance are £12 each for adults, £2 each for children (under age 18), £5 each for full-time students aged 18 or over. On the door, subject to availability, they will be £13 adult, £3 child, £6 student. To buy tickets, phone or text to 07821 872 666, send a message via the choir website http://www.PhoenixChoirCrawley.org or email to [email protected]

Spokeswoman Angela Finn said: “You will recognise songs from Disney’s Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book, and The Lion King, a medley of James Bond film themes, The Teddy Bears’ Picnic and a choral version of The William Tell Overture (theme tune to TV’s Lone Ranger from the 1950s), plus several other fun pieces – some old, some new.

“This is an afternoon concert starting at 3pm and finishing at about 4.30pm. We look forward to welcoming families with children as well as our usual adult audience. There is something for all ages in the programme and we hope that we will see grandchildren with grandparents and groups of friends amongst our audience. We are delighted to welcome as guest performers the fabulous Ensemble Reza string quartet. These wonderfully-talented and very entertaining musicians have worked with many primary and secondary schools in Crawley, introducing the children to a wide range of musical opportunities.

“Audience members of all ages are invited to wear themed fancy dress or bring a teddy bear or both! Neither are compulsory, but it would add to the fun!”

Rehearsals are on Thursday’s at St Andrew’s Church, Furnace Green from 7.45pm-9.45pm (during term time). If you would like to come along, contact the choir at [email protected].

“Our musical director is George Salmon.