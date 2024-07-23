Photopia summer exhibition in St Leonards

Hannah Osinoff - My Own Reflection

The Photopia Photographic Summer Exhibition Living Light takes place at Hastings Arts Forum, 20 Marine Court, St Leonards on Sea, running from July 23-August 4 (gallery open Tuesday-Sunday, 11am-5pm; open evening Friday, July 26, 6pm-8pm.

After relocating to Hastings Arts Forum (HAF) earlier this year, Photopia wanted to collaborate on a new summer exhibition, say curators Derek Cottrell and Chris Coombes.

Derek explained: “We were thrilled by the overwhelming response to the open call for photographers to submit their work on the theme of Living Light for the upcoming summer exhibition. The quality of work and the diverse origins of the photographers truly delighted us!

“We were honoured to receive international submissions from photographers hailing from as far as New Jersey, Toronto, Lisbon, Paris, New York, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, and Dnipro-Ukraine, as well as from the UK, London, Newark, Bristol, and our local area. Thirty-three photographers were invited to exhibit after carefully reviewing over 160 images in collaboration with HAF.

“A primary objective of Photopia, a not-for-profit organisation, is to encourage photographers of all abilities and support them in professionally exhibiting their work, with a particular emphasis on promoting younger photographers. Therefore, we provided free bursary places for selected artists under 25.

“As photographers, we are always in pursuit of the perfect light, knowing that it has the power to illuminate even the simplest of subjects. Our challenge is to capture images that not only reflect this wonder but also expand upon it.

“The exhibition celebrates the living light, bringing together a diverse group of inspiring and thought-provoking artists. Through their work, they seek to convey a depth of emotion and meaning that transcends language.

"For these artists, vision, imagery and space serve as their most potent forms of expression.

“The allure of light lies in its ability to heighten our senses and reveal the world in its truest form: vibrant colours, fluid motion and radiant brilliance.

"Its profound impact on our physical and emotional well-being shapes our very existence. May light shine upon us, infusing our lives with joy, happiness, and genuine purpose.

“Please visit the Hastings Arts Forum gallery to view the work of wonderfully accomplished artists exhibiting their images on the theme of Living Light.”

