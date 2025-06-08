Steyne Gardens has played host to a free to enter, food-focused festival weekend.

An advertisement on the All Events website read: “Zoom returns to Worthing with its fun packed FEASTival featuring street foods and bars together with a range of original grocery foods, craft stalls, and world street eats. Foodie frolics are complimented by bars of distinction, alfresco dining areas and entertainment for the whole family including live music and children's theatre."

A new addition to the festival this year was a live stand-up comedy night for over 18s on Saturday (June 7).

The day’s festivities went ahead despite the yellow warning for thunderstorms, which curtailed a number of local events – including the Durrington Festival and Goring Great Little Farmers' Market.

Zoom Events reported on Facebook: “The weather forecast has improved. Should there be any changes we will post them on our social media channels. We do have some shelter with the marquee if there are any showers.”

People are encouraged to enjoy more live music and food stalls in Steyne Gardens on Sunday (June 8).

Meanwhile, we’re only a few weeks away from the first community-led Worthing Festival getting underway at Homefield Park.

On Saturday, June 21st and Sunday 22nd, there will be a celebration of live music, dance, performance and food and drink at the green space.

Worthing Borough Council has promised a ‘fun weekend for all the family’, with great performances, refreshments, creative workshops and skate and rollerblade demonstrations. There will also be a children’s art wall and an interactive sound garden.

Scroll down and click through to see our photo gallery of Worthing FEASTival in Steyne Gardens.

