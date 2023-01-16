PICTURES: East Sussex zoo animals hop on the scales for new year weigh in
Animals at a zoo in East Sussex have been getting on the scales for their annual new year weigh in.
Every species that lives at Drusillas Park were tempted onto the scales with tasty treats.
Head keeper Gemma Romanis said: “Just like lots of you, the new year feels like a fresh start here at the zoo, and it’s a nice time to get all our records updated for the year ahead. We do weigh many of our animals weekly anyway as part of their care programmes, and we carefully and constantly monitor diet, exercise, and enrichment for them all year round. A big weigh in like this helps us to plan our diet sheets to keep everyone healthy and happy.
“We have lots of very small animals here at the Park, who don’t weigh very much at all, so even the slightest change in what we feed them can have an impact on maintaining a healthy weight, so we are always reviewing our diet plans for each of our 800 animals.”
(All photos from Drusillas)