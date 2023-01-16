PICTURES: East Sussex zoo animals hop on the scales for new year weigh in

Head keeper Gemma Romanis said: “Just like lots of you, the new year feels like a fresh start here at the zoo, and it’s a nice time to get all our records updated for the year ahead. We do weigh many of our animals weekly anyway as part of their care programmes, and we carefully and constantly monitor diet, exercise, and enrichment for them all year round. A big weigh in like this helps us to plan our diet sheets to keep everyone healthy and happy.