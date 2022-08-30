PICTURES: Eastbourne Feastival 2022
Eastbourne Feastival returned this weekend for its seventh year.
The festival is centred around family, food, music, and culture.
It took place in Hampden Park all weekend (August 27-29).
On the main stage was a mixture of tribute artists from across the UK and Europe, local bands, ethnic dance groups, street artists, international singers and displays.
Brand new this year was a large street food court with tasty treats from all over the world. There was also a huge bar area serving beers, ciders, cocktails, wines and spirits.
The main arena featured a large children's area with rides, a dedicated inflatable soft play area, and game stalls.