PICTURES: Eastbourne Feastival 2022

The festival is centred around family, food, music, and culture.

It took place in Hampden Park all weekend (August 27-29).

On the main stage was a mixture of tribute artists from across the UK and Europe, local bands, ethnic dance groups, street artists, international singers and displays.

Brand new this year was a large street food court with tasty treats from all over the world. There was also a huge bar area serving beers, ciders, cocktails, wines and spirits.

The main arena featured a large children's area with rides, a dedicated inflatable soft play area, and game stalls.

1. Eastbourne Feastival 2022 Hampden Park (Photo by Jon Rigby) Eastbourne Feastival 2022 Hampden Park (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673 Photo Sales

2. Eastbourne Feastival 2022 Hampden Park (Photo by Jon Rigby) Eastbourne Feastival 2022 Hampden Park (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673 Photo Sales

3. Eastbourne Feastival 2022 Hampden Park (Photo by Jon Rigby) Eastbourne Feastival 2022 Hampden Park (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673 Photo Sales

4. Eastbourne Feastival 2022 Hampden Park (Photo by Jon Rigby) Eastbourne Feastival 2022 Hampden Park (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673 Photo Sales