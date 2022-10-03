PICTURES: Eastbourne's Oktoberfest 2022

Oktoberfest is an annual festival in Munich. It’s held over a two-week period and ends on the first Sunday in October. The festival started in 1810 to celebrate the marriage of the Prince of Bavaria to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen. Their wedding festival concluded five days later with a horse race. The following year the race was combined with a state agricultural fair, and in 1818 booths serving food and drink were introduced.