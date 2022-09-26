PICTURES: Eastbourne’s Tempo 10k run
Tempo 10k, a race for all abilities, took place in Eastbourne at the weekend.
Tempo, a running shop in Susans Road, holds the 10k which took place yesterday (Sunday, September 25). It’s the eight year this event has gone ahead and supports Eastbourne RNLI and St Wilfrid’s Hospice.
Wes Mechen, from Tempo, said: "Big thank you to everyone involved in assisting putting on the Tempo 10k once again, now in it’s eighth year. Thankfully the sun was shining, the wind dropped off and the Dotto train changed it’s route during the event. Eastbourne Rovers ran riot, taking five of the six podium places. In the ladies race, Sue Fry of Eastbourne Rovers emerged victorious with a time of 40’27. In second and third places were Liz Lumber and Louise Oliphant both representing Eastbourne Rovers. In the men’s race, Eastbourne Rovers once again finished atop of the podium with James Stephen winning in a time of 35’37. Luke Tomsett also of Eastbourne Rovers ran a PB on the course to finish second and Marcin Gawel improved on last year to complete the podium.”
Women’s age category winners: Senior - Louise Oliphant (Eastbourne Rovers), 40-49 – Felicity Butler (Meads Runners), 50-59 – Sue Fry (Eastbourne Rovers), 60-69 – Julie Tremlin (Seafront Shufflers).
Men’s age category winners: Senior – James Stephen (Eastbourne Rovers), 40-49 – Rob Chrystie (Hailsham Harriers), 50-59 – Lloyd Meheux (Lancing Eagles), 60-69 – John Bateman, 70+ - Terry Avey (Brighton Phoenix).
Wes said: “Thank you to all the amazing volunteers and marshals for all their help. Thank you to the sponsors for their wonderful prizes and giveaways; On Running, The Protein Ball Co., Waitrose of Eastbourne, Executive Insurance, Urban Ground Coffee, Domino’s Pizza Eastbourne. Thank you for all your donations in support of the St Wilfrid’s Hospice".