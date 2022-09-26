PICTURES: Eastbourne’s Tempo 10k run

Wes Mechen, from Tempo, said: "Big thank you to everyone involved in assisting putting on the Tempo 10k once again, now in it’s eighth year. Thankfully the sun was shining, the wind dropped off and the Dotto train changed it’s route during the event. Eastbourne Rovers ran riot, taking five of the six podium places. In the ladies race, Sue Fry of Eastbourne Rovers emerged victorious with a time of 40’27. In second and third places were Liz Lumber and Louise Oliphant both representing Eastbourne Rovers. In the men’s race, Eastbourne Rovers once again finished atop of the podium with James Stephen winning in a time of 35’37. Luke Tomsett also of Eastbourne Rovers ran a PB on the course to finish second and Marcin Gawel improved on last year to complete the podium.”